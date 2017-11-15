Drake stopped his concert to shut down a groper: 'I will come out there and f**k you up.'

In the past few months, we've found out that so many famous men have sexually assaulted or sexually harassed women. We've also found out that so many famous men stood idly by, doing nothing to stop their friends' behavior, further enabling sexual predators.

However, Drake appears to be a shining exception to this horrifying societal norm. As reported by Complex, Drake performed at a nightclub in Sydney this week. During his set, Drake noticed a fan in the audience inappropriately touching a woman–and instead of ignoring it, he called the fan the fuck out.

Mid-song, Drake signaled to someone to cut the music. "Yo, stop that shit," he said, and the music was immediately turned off. "If you don’t stop touching girls, I will come out there and fuck you up," Drake said to the alleged predator. The audience immediately burst into thunderous applause and cheers.

"If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls," he continued, "I’m gonna come out there and fuck your ass up." The audience continued cheering, and Drake eventually had the music turned back on.