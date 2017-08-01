Advertising

Drew Barrymore is a total beauty junkie. She is the founder of affordable beauty brand Flower Beauty; she recently attended Beautycon; and she constantly floods her Instagram page with photos of makeup, face masks, tooth whitening pens, perfume, and other glam items. But underneath all that, Barrymore is just your average gal with gray roots and a subtle unibrow. Okay, not so subtle.

The actress recently shared a selfie on Instagram, featuring herself in a very natural state. The shot shows off a few strands of gray hair amidst her brunette mane, slightly overgrown eyebrows that have started to venture into unibrow territory, and redness and puffiness surrounding her eyes. AKA, how most humans look in the morning.

#becomingsheila OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad. Base and brows needed. Must become her. #santaclaritadiet here we go again. Season two. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

"#becomingsheila OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad. Base and brows needed," Barrymore captioned the shot, referring to her character Sheila from the Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet. "Must become her. #santaclaritadiet here we go again. Season two," she added.

Even Drew Barrymore looks like this in the morning, y'all! The on-screen zombie's fans loved that Barrymore was sharing her true first-thing-in-the-morning self with the world, and they expressed that in the comments. "I NEEDED to see this today after hating my body all morning. You're so laid back and confident about minor 'imperfections"' thank you for your real-ness!" commented one user. "Looking forward to it!! It's also super refreshing to see you 'letting it go!' We all have it... it takes time away from much more fulfilling space in life 💃💃💛💛," added another. Okay, not sure if Drew Barrymore would appreciate the phrase, "letting it go," but the sentiment is still appreciated. Jessica Simpson caused a similar reaction when she shared a photo of her "unshaven" legs earlier this week, once again proving women are regular human people who grow body hair. It's wild, isn't it? Barrymore posted a follow-up on Instagram this morning, featuring her hair filled with tin foil. Alas, this means the grays are gone. But at least it means Santa Clarita Diet is on its way back to Netflix. #becomingsheila ok first! Hair. With @traceycunningham1 round one #santaclaritadiet olive is hanging! And Tracy puts conditioner in foils on her for solidarity. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

