Drew Barrymore combats Instagram hate with a haircut.

Drew Barrymore, actress turned entrepreneur of an actually good beauty line, has spoken out on Instagram about some negativity that was sent her way. Barrymore had appeared in a video for her line, Flower Beauty, on the company's Instagram account.
Barrymore looks ... like herself? The sunglasses are a little funky, sure, but funky is quintessential Barrymore.
It appears the negative comments have disappeared into the void, as all the comments are very nice and supportive of Barrymore. So here's another Instagram video in which Barrymore got called out for holding a starfish.
The negative comments were along the lines of "Don't hurt the starfish."
Regardless of what the comments said, Barrymore has responded with a nice message of self-care.
Haters gonna hate. Yesterday I saw comments on my Instagram feed about my post that were mean, cruel, and ugly. It hurt me. And you know what women do when they get hurt???? They pick themselves up! Go get a haircut. Put on some lipstick and chant “if you don’t have something nice to say... don’t say anything at all” thank you @markishkreli @yumi_mori for picking a girl up and dusting her off. And more than anything, helping me feel pretty. Pretty is on the inside. But a little love on the outside never hurts. #thisfeedisforlovers
Putting on lipstick is a tried and true trick for making yourself feel better. Works wonders.
Hopefully Barrymore will feel better soon and continue sharing more ~real~ pictures like this one:
Anything to make us feel closer to the wonderful human that is Drew Barrymore.