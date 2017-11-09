Drew Barrymore combats Instagram hate with a haircut.

Drew Barrymore, actress turned entrepreneur of an actually good beauty line, has spoken out on Instagram about some negativity that was sent her way. Barrymore had appeared in a video for her line, Flower Beauty, on the company's Instagram account.

Our new Seal The Deal Setting Sprays are a favorite of @drewbarrymore and come in two amazing formulas. The first is the Long-Lasting Setting Spray with a Matte Finish that is also sweat proof and the other is the Hydrating Setting Spray with a Dewy Finish. Make sure to pick up yours soon! FLOWERBeauty #prepprimeset #linkinbio to shop 🌸🌺🌸 A post shared by FLOWER Beauty (@flowerbeauty) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Barrymore looks ... like herself? The sunglasses are a little funky, sure, but funky is quintessential Barrymore.

It appears the negative comments have disappeared into the void, as all the comments are very nice and supportive of Barrymore. So here's another Instagram video in which Barrymore got called out for holding a starfish.

@flowerbeauty my favorite brand new mix and matte lip duo with one end in gloss one end in corresponding matte lip in BRONZE ENVY me and my starfish friend have glorious color in common. I️ am so inspired! Link in bio to buy! It’s three way color. And I️ am in Love. Hope you like! A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Nov 4, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

The negative comments were along the lines of "Don't hurt the starfish."

Regardless of what the comments said, Barrymore has responded with a nice message of self-care.