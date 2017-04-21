Advertising

Ladies and gentleman, prepare to fall fast and furiously in love with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Lol, as if you weren't already. The Fast and the Furious star and former pro-wrestling champ shared an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday about his "goals" for his 16-month-old daughter Jasmine. And it's maybe not exactly what you'd expect.

In the caption, he wrote:

Advertising

There are mornings in life where there are no words.. this is not one of those mornings.

Jazzy, let daddy tell you his goals.

By 5, you'll be looking people in the eye when you firmly shake their hand. By 8, you'll know how to fish, drive daddy's pick up truck and do cardio. And by 10, you'll be able to directly say to people, "Great job, I like it a lot, but let's see how we can make it better". Helluva plan right sweetheart?

HELL. YES.

Advertising

https://giphy.com/gifs/thisisgiphy-reaction-audience-l4HodBpDmoMA5p9bG

This is a pretty lofty list of goals, and probably not entirely serious (although if anyone can handle driving a truck at 8, it's The Rock's daughter). But what really stands out about this post is that Dwayne Johnson's goals for his daughter seem almost identical to the goals he might have for a son.

Of course, this should always be the case. But sadly, many little girls are never told "one day, you're going to drive a truck like a BOSS (if you want to, of course)."

Advertising

And his daughter's response was truly the best:

Buh! *she points to the ground at a bug.

It was a good talk.

We always knew The Rock was a great dad. But we did not know he was a great feminist dad. And that's on us. I guess you shouldn't judge The Rock by his bulging biceps or former WWE career and the fact that he's called The Rock.

Also, keep an eye out for The Mini-Rock. We can expect her to be driving a pickup truck, catching fish and running a Fortune-500 company within the next three years.

Advertising

https://giphy.com/gifs/car-80s-deal-with-it-ZsZmffS4YS5yw

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.