The Rock delivered a verbal smack down to someone who dared to criticize 'Jumanji.'

If you mess with the (Brahma) bull, you're going to get the horns!
On Wednesday, writer and illustrator James McMahon (no, he is not related to those McMahons) tweeted at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with some criticism about his movie, Jumanji:
The Rock responded not even 30 minutes later, and gave this jambroni a verbal smack down worthy of Monday Night Raw:
Twitter erupted in applause and wrestling GIFs:
January 24, 2018
And that's why you don't mess with The Rock pic.twitter.com/Haaby9hT6i— Adam Advocaat #ActuallyAutistic (@Moofey17) January 24, 2018
Luckily, McMahon knows that being told to "go f*ck yourself" by The Rock is not an insult, but rather a great honor:
And under all those big, bulging muscles...The Rock is really just one big softy:
