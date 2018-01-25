The Rock delivered a verbal smack down to someone who dared to criticize 'Jumanji.'

If you mess with the (Brahma) bull, you're going to get the horns!

On Wednesday, writer and illustrator James McMahon (no, he is not related to those McMahons) tweeted at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with some criticism about his movie, Jumanji:

I went to see the new Jumanji. FUCK THE NEW JUMANJI. Here’s a spoiler. There is no way a character in a video game would lose a life, then be respawned still in possession of the item required to win. That’s some bullshit. What say you @TheRock? Otherwise it was quite good — james mcmahon (@jamesjammcmahon) January 24, 2018

The Rock responded not even 30 minutes later, and gave this jambroni a verbal smack down worthy of Monday Night Raw:

Actually my friend, in the JUMANJI Lore Handbook, it clearly states in article 72 of section 7, that “any character who loses a life, shall return to their original state with any item they possessed at the time of their demise”. So kindly go f*ck yourself James. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 24, 2018

