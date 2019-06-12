Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson takes down pool pic of his daughter after being dad-shamed.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud dad to three daughters. And he has no qualms about using social media to express his adoration for them.

But even the best, most loving, and chiseled dads are no match for the judgmental eyes of the internet. Yesterday morning, The Rock posted a photo of himself and his 3-year-old daughter Jasmine at the pool—her perched on the edge, about to jump off, and him waiting to catch her, Yahoo reports. It sounds adorable, but most of us will never get to see it. Because the famous dad was forced to delete the photo after throngs of commenters criticized him for the pic because Jasmine, who is THREE, is not wearing a bathing suit.

“I'd never post a pic of my child naked in a pool on social media...I understand the message that is being conveyed but there are some messed up people out there,” one commenter wrote, according to Yahoo.

Other comments reportedly included: “Why would you expose a young child’s body to millions of people?” “Why is she naked though?” and “I love the Rock but this pic isn’t necessary for social media. They made bathing suits for a reason."

Other commenters came to The Rock's defense, pointing out that it's perfectly normal and not sexual at all for little kids to not wear a bathing suit while swimming. One commenter pointed out that it's the norm in Polynesian culture. “Those who are sexualizing this picture of his daughter because she is swimming with no clothes on obviously don’t know what it’s like to grow up in the islands or in a Polynesian house hold,” they wrote. “This is very normal and not sexual in any way with our culture.”