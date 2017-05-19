Advertising

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just shared the story of how he lost his virginity because let's be honest, we were all wondering. It's a doozie. But not because of how awkward he was in the sack or any technical difficulties he encountered. The actor and former pro-wrestler says he was pretty great at sex, even the first time, he shared in a new interview with Elle. (We'd have to check with the other party involved to confirm this, but it's probably true, because he's The Rock.)



The reporter asked Johnson point blank about losing his virginity (yay journalism!) and added: "would you have done anything differently?" And 2016's Sexiest Man Alive responded:

Um…I wouldn't have been so good at it? I mean, where do you go after that.… [Laughs]

But despite his sex skills, even The Rock's virginity loss story ended up being a "complete nightmare" just like everyone else's.

Because he continued:



That's the A side to the answer. Now the B side to that is—I would not have been in a park. I would have preferred not to have been caught by the cops.

Ummmmm.

Johnson, 45, confirmed that yes, this "really happened." He explained:

We shouldn't have been in the park in the first place. All of a sudden, a big spotlight came on us. Bang. You hear the cop roll down the window and say, "Ma'am, are you okay? Will you come to the car?" She gets dressed, comes to the car. They say, "Are you being attacked?" She says, "No, that's my boyfriend." It was a complete nightmare. [Laughs] Some stories are beautiful, but mine was not.



Well that escalated quickly.

This story actually sounds pretty traumatizing. Poor The Rock! But luckily he's all grown up now and the owner of multiple million dollar mansions so he no longer has to have sex in a car in a park. But even if he did, and even if the cops showed up again, they'd for sure leave him alone once they realized he's THE ROCK. Maybe they'd even leave a nice note on his car apologizing for the interruption many years before.

