Dylan Sprouse, the twin not currently starring on The CW's 'Riverdale', has landed in quite a bit of public drama thanks to rumors that he cheated on longtime girlfriend Dayna Frazer.

Earlier this month, Frazer posted a tearful Instagram story with the caption, "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol."

Frazer quickly deleted the story — and most of the photos of Dylan from her account. It pretty much doesn't get more damning than that.

Now, he's logged on to Twitter to make some philosophy major-jargon comments about the situation. "I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue," he tweeted. Complicated nature doesn't quite sound like a denial, now does it?

I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

Breaking his promise to say "only this," Sprouse continued on to write some nonsense about how "the truth always has two sides."

The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private https://t.co/NmdX5GTwO8 — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

He continued talking, again about how there are "two sides" to this story.

This is complicated and it will remain complicated, but those who know me and who have known me, know well enough what kind of person I am. https://t.co/gauzjH8c0C — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

Fans aren't quite having it.

Lol, I thought this was about good ole Donald J. Trump, but reading the comments got me like pic.twitter.com/yxWPOq3nI1 — SummerTime M.D. (@InsecureCynic) August 16, 2017

Unless it was like this: pic.twitter.com/5uHmR3yr52 — Mariya Riddler (@SkidsFreely) August 16, 2017

We can't quite call these tweets a "denial." The tweets raise more questions than answers, which just means Sprouse Nation is going to keep digging until they find the truth. As for now, we know one thing: it's "complicated."

And that is all 🤙🏻 https://t.co/ODIUIyeIBZ — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

