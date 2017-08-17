Dylan Sprouse, the twin not currently starring on The CW's 'Riverdale', has landed in quite a bit of public drama thanks to rumors that he cheated on longtime girlfriend Dayna Frazer.
Earlier this month, Frazer posted a tearful Instagram story with the caption, "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol."
Frazer quickly deleted the story — and most of the photos of Dylan from her account. It pretty much doesn't get more damning than that.
Now, he's logged on to Twitter to make some philosophy major-jargon comments about the situation. "I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue," he tweeted. Complicated nature doesn't quite sound like a denial, now does it?
Breaking his promise to say "only this," Sprouse continued on to write some nonsense about how "the truth always has two sides."
He continued talking, again about how there are "two sides" to this story.
Fans aren't quite having it.
We can't quite call these tweets a "denial." The tweets raise more questions than answers, which just means Sprouse Nation is going to keep digging until they find the truth. As for now, we know one thing: it's "complicated."