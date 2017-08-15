Advertising

Shame, shame, we know your name. Dylan Sprouse, according to his now ex-girlfriend, Dayna Frazer, is a cheater.

And now everyone knows it, as Dayna took to Instagram to explain why they broke up, despite appearing pretty happy and adorable with their Insta posts.

This pic of teary eyed Dayna with the caption "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol" has been making the rounds...and people are understandably bummed about the possibility that the actor cheated on his girlfriend.

She has since deleted all signs of Dylan from her Instagram account, which makes it all very official.

Fans are definitely feeling some kind of way over the news, with some disappointed by the claim, others wondering if there isn’t more to the story, and still others showering Dayna with love.

