Shame, shame, we know your name. Dylan Sprouse, according to his now ex-girlfriend, Dayna Frazer, is a cheater.

And now everyone knows it, as Dayna took to Instagram to explain why they broke up, despite appearing pretty happy and adorable with their Insta posts.

This pic of teary eyed Dayna with the caption "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol" has been making the rounds...and people are understandably bummed about the possibility that the actor cheated on his girlfriend.

Did Dayna and Dylan just break up? pic.twitter.com/phk1Mpal0v — Beanie¤Bughead (@jugheadsvixen) August 10, 2017

She has since deleted all signs of Dylan from her Instagram account, which makes it all very official.

Fans are definitely feeling some kind of way over the news, with some disappointed by the claim, others wondering if there isn’t more to the story, and still others showering Dayna with love.

I swear if I've just seen Dayna Frazer's insta story and it's true... if Dylan has cheated on her I'm going to fully give up on life/love — Ches (@CescaaGracee) August 10, 2017

Dylan is deleting comments while Dayna is deleting pictures my god this was so unexpected — lauren (@reinhartedly) August 10, 2017

tbh though don't @ Dylan or Dayna, their lives are really none of our business — erin (@bugheadcutie) August 10, 2017

What dylan was wrong but don't send him hate. ignore him, don't bother with him. you rather send love to dayna. spread some positivity! — havii loves cole (@csjbcole) August 10, 2017

Wait until all the facts come out before doing any of that. It could all just be a misunderstanding. — FP (@FPJonesII) August 10, 2017

