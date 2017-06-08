Advertising

It's always weirdly delightful to hear that some celebrities are friends IRL, and even more fun when you learn how the stars began their friendship in the first place. Although many celebs have met each other through working together on projects or at high-profile events, Kit Harington and Ed Sheeran's friendship blossomed in the most unlikely of places— the men's bathroom.

On Wednesday, Harington joined James Corden on a special UK edition of The Late Late Show and spoke about how he met the 'Shape of You' singer for the first time. Let's just say that the story is a real pisser.

"You know sometimes a guy comes up to you, next to you, and sort of does a double-take while you're taking a p*ss?" Harington asks. "And then he looks back forward, and then he looks at your todger, and then he looks back at you and says 'Are you Jon Snow'?"

"That was Ed Sheeran."

Ah yes, Jon Snow talking about meeting Ed Sheeran to James Corden while using the word 'todger.' This is the British-est ever.

Well, he did say "The club isn't the best place to find a friend, so the bathroom is where I go."

Nice to know that even Sheeran fanboys over the King of the North. Hey, do you think he calls him "yellow snow?"

