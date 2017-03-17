Advertising

Ed Sheeran's latest doppelganger provides the crooner with a glimpse into his future

Two-year-old Isla Watson in Exeter, England has no relation to the singer, but has his exact face.

Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does? pic.twitter.com/3I50d7yQlh — Tom Davies (@1TD) March 17, 2017

Isla really does look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran.

The picture of the baby went viral, with Twitter curious if Sheeran has a secret to share.

He has got to be the father😂 — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) March 17, 2017

hahahahaha we got a baby Sheeran out there🤣🤣🤣 — Proud of Harry❤ (@Elinor_Styles1d) March 17, 2017

Isla's aunt told The Sun, "Everyone comments saying how shes a mini Ed, and I call her baby Sheeran. She loves his music, tries to sing along to the words and has a dance."

http://giphy.com/gifs/concert-ed-sheeran-zobOMFz9rrIXe

While The Sun insists that baby Isla is a person with parents and a family that isn't Ed Sheeran's, a side-by-side makes it all the more confusing.

The shape of you...is also the shape of me.

Which one is which?

