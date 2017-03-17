Ed Sheeran's latest doppelganger provides the crooner with a glimpse into his future
Two-year-old Isla Watson in Exeter, England has no relation to the singer, but has his exact face.
Isla really does look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran.
The picture of the baby went viral, with Twitter curious if Sheeran has a secret to share.
Isla's aunt told The Sun, "Everyone comments saying how shes a mini Ed, and I call her baby Sheeran. She loves his music, tries to sing along to the words and has a dance."
While The Sun insists that baby Isla is a person with parents and a family that isn't Ed Sheeran's, a side-by-side makes it all the more confusing.
Which one is which?