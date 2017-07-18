Advertising

After being mocked relentlessly for his cameo on Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter account.

Looks like Ed broke the cardinal rule of being a celeb online: never read the comments. C'mon dude.

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

In case you missed it, Sheeran played a singing Lannister soldier on the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones. His role was tiny, but it was enough to have fans calling for an Arya-style execution of his character:

Only way to justify Ed Sheeran's #GameOfThrones cameo is for him to greet Bran with: "When your legs don't work like they used to before..." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) July 17, 2017

We hope Ed Sheeran gets Greyscale — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) July 17, 2017

Top Three Characters I've wanted to see murdered on Game of Thrones

3. Joffrey

2. Ramsey

1. Ed Sheeran — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran on #GameOfThones was the TV equivalent of the free U2 iPhone album no one wanted. — Emmet Purcell (@EmmetPurcell) July 18, 2017

Within 24 hours of the episode airing, Sheeran's Twitter account was deleted.

To add insult to injury, yesterday BuzzFeed dug through years of Sheeran's old tweets and released this list of his most problematic ones. Damn, not a good day to be Ed Sheeran.

Throwback to the time I was a Lannister A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

But this isn't the first Twitter hiatus Sheeran has gone on. In 2016 the singer/songwriter quit all social media after saying he was "tired of seeing the world through a screen," which is such an "Ed Sheeran" thing to say.

But not to worry, Ed Sheeran fans—he still has a few good things going for him. According to his (still active) Instagram account, Sheeran will be making the jump from Westeros to Springfield to lend his voice to a new character on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Yeah, we have a feeling he will probably be just fine.

