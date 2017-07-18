After being mocked relentlessly for his cameo on Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter account.
Looks like Ed broke the cardinal rule of being a celeb online: never read the comments. C'mon dude.
In case you missed it, Sheeran played a singing Lannister soldier on the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones. His role was tiny, but it was enough to have fans calling for an Arya-style execution of his character:
Within 24 hours of the episode airing, Sheeran's Twitter account was deleted.
To add insult to injury, yesterday BuzzFeed dug through years of Sheeran's old tweets and released this list of his most problematic ones. Damn, not a good day to be Ed Sheeran.
But this isn't the first Twitter hiatus Sheeran has gone on. In 2016 the singer/songwriter quit all social media after saying he was "tired of seeing the world through a screen," which is such an "Ed Sheeran" thing to say.
But not to worry, Ed Sheeran fans—he still has a few good things going for him. According to his (still active) Instagram account, Sheeran will be making the jump from Westeros to Springfield to lend his voice to a new character on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.
Yeah, we have a feeling he will probably be just fine.