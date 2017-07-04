Advertising

Ed Sheeran is the latest celebrity to back away from Twitter. The celebrity calls the platform "a head-fuck" and explains that trolls just got to be too much. As a result, he's decided to stop posting to his account.

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it," Sheeran said in an interview with The Sun. "I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that...One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-fuck for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

Since Sheeran has an Instagram account, his Twitter will still be updated occasionally with cross-platform photos. Still, he won't be posting any deep thoughts about restaurants or complaints about flights himself.

The decision can in part be attributed to the group mentality that means trolls are constantly ganging up on new targets. "Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all fucking hate," said Sheeran. "And it wasn’t anything to do with that at all. So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the shit."

Instead of randoms on Twitter, he's turning to his family for updates about the world. "I have people like my dad who will have a conversation with me," he said. "I don’t have to have someone calling me a whatever."

While this might be good news for Sheeran, it's a sad day for fans. We'll be losing iconic tweets like Ed Sheeran's thoughts on ketchup.

It upsets me when restaurants think they are too good for ketchup. No one is too good for ketchup. Ketchup is too good for you. — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) September 16, 2013

and his pervy Harry Potter conspiracy theories.

If hagirds dad was a muggle, and hagrids mum was a giant. How the hell was hagrid conceived? Discuss — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) October 17, 2011

and his thoughts on fame.

named no.1 worst dressed male in GQ, glad they noticed — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 2, 2013

