Actress Eliza Dushku is engaged...and she shared the happy news today on Instagram!

The Bring It On and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress posted a pic of her proposal, telling her fans that she’s engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

She captioned the photo: "Ayo...! 'YES!!' Absolutely, my love #BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed."

#Ayo..! "YES!!" Absolutely, my love. 🎊💍🇦🇲✨🇦🇱🎶 #BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed 💞💪 A post shared by Official Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Eliza and former Los Angeles Lakers player Rick Fox dated from 2009 to 2014 but split because, as she told The Boston Globe: “Rick’s an L.A. guy and I’m a Boston girl. Nobody in LA has a basement. They all have the obligatory storage spaces in the Valley. I’d rather be a little physically cold here [in Boston] than emotionally cold in L.A..”

From her Instagram caption, it certainly sounds like she's staying put in Boston.

The congratulatory messages poured in, with one fan noting: "I am so happy for you two. Congrats on your engagement." Another commented: "Perfectly captioned photo of a lifetime congratulations."

Another, like many of us, wanted more details, writing: "Far out you're engaged! Didn't even know you were dating. Congratulations Eliza, what's the lucky guys name? And we want to know your proposal story please."

JustJared.com reports that it's Boston businessman Peter Palandjian, a former pro tennis player, who has four children from a previous relationship.

