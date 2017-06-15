Advertising

At the Crystal & Lucy Awards on Tuesday, Elizabeth Banks accepted an award "for excellence in features" and used her acceptance speech to take a poorly-researched shot at director Steven Spielberg.

"I went to Indiana Jones and Jaws and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made, and by the way, he's never made a movie with a female lead," Banks told the audience, according to The Wrap. She continued:

"Sorry, Steven. I don't mean to call your ass out, but it's true."

At that point, an amateur fact-checker in the crowd reportedly shouted something about The Color Purple, a 1985 picture by Spielberg and starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. According to The Wrap, Banks ignored the comment and "moved on."

ELIZABETH BANKS: Steven Spielberg never made a movie with a female lead



AUDIENCE MEMBER: He made "The Color Purple"



ELIZABETH BANKS: pic.twitter.com/gHTjKZS2C4 — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) June 15, 2017

You could still consider her point partly valid. Vulture points out that Spielberg only has three movies with female leads over a career consisting of 30 feature films:

Since starting out with Firelight in 1964, Steven Spielberg has directed 30 feature films. His second movie, The Sugarland Express, from 1974, starred Goldie Hawn, but he didn’t make another female-fronted feature until nine years later with The Color Purple. After that, it took another 32 years for Spielberg to make a little girl his main character in the critically well-received flop, The BFG, from 2016, but even that was mostly a showcase for Mark Rylance’s Big Friendly Giant. His upcoming drama The Papers, starring Meryl Streep as Washington Post publisher Kay Graham, will be his first to star an adult woman since 1985.

But although her point was partly fair, her facts were definitely not.

Steven Spielberg directed THE COLOR PURPLE, which was a hit. Steven Spielberg has a poor record of female-led films. Both things are true. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) June 15, 2017

And she's spent the hours since being savaged on Twitter.

Nobody wants to see "The Color White" starring Elizabeth Banks running a diner in the south where they season chicken in boiling salt water. https://t.co/PtK2wz4jrc — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 15, 2017

Furthermore, this is simple erasure because we all know "The Color Purple" is a Spielberg movie with several Black women as the lead. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 15, 2017

*Blinks in The Color Purple* https://t.co/wmnRmKIDg4 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 15, 2017

Not helping her case, by the way, is the fact that The Color Purple stars women of color, and as the Huffington Post and The Daily Beast point out, Banks' movie Pitch Perfect is chock full of "tone-deaf racial jokes."

The color purple doesn't count?



All women aren't white. https://t.co/FXzzCJzqbN — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) June 15, 2017

After a Banks-defender apparently responded that The Color Purple was a "flop," Twitter got even more heated.

#BlackTwitter coming with receipts for all things The Color Purple related this morning like pic.twitter.com/HMkgu1Agzj — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 15, 2017

Do you have any idea what The Color Purple, a movie about Southern poor Black women finding their voices, means culturally for Black women? pic.twitter.com/MWxJ1wFdxh — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) June 15, 2017

To whomever called The Color Purple a flop.

Until you take that sh*t back everything you think about gonna fail pic.twitter.com/LcIeokZZk4 — DKT (@darleneturner53) June 15, 2017

If I see ANY ONE trying to defend Elizabeth Banks statement about Spielberg and women by panning The Color Purple

I

WILL

FIGHT pic.twitter.com/ciGUA2fQqh — Ad Ashtra (@tokenblackchick) June 15, 2017

Someone called The Color Purple a flop? In 2017? In this economy? pic.twitter.com/FlnHzi8i8A — lauren warren™️ (@iamlaurenp) June 15, 2017

So far, neither Banks nor Spielberg has responded to the controversy. Although Spielberg doesn't have a Twitter, so we can't be sure he's aware of it.

SOMEONE GET SPIELBERG ON THE PHONE AND MAKE HIM FEEL BAD.

It's an emergency.

