ICYMI: A teenager named Carter Wilkerson is currently trying to get a year's supply of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's. All he has to do, Wendy's official Twitter account confirmed, is get 18 million people to RT this tweet:

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

In eight days, he's already almost 1/6th of the way there. Not only could this kid actually win a year's worth of free chicken nuggets, but he's on his way to having the most retweeted tweet of all time. In 2017, that's basically the Nobel Prize.

One problem: the tweet currently holding that record, at approx 3.3 million RT's, is Ellen DeGeneres' famous 2014 Oscars selfie. And she's not happy at the idea of being dethroned by a teen.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Earlier today, DeGeneres shared a clip from today's episode of her talk show The Ellen Show on Twitter. "Not today, nugget boy," she captioned it, and tagged Wilkerson.

"I'm angry," says the comedian in the clip. "I'm angry because I worked so hard to set that record." She then makes a pretty strong case for why she should hold on to the esteemed title:

First I got my own sitcom, and then I came out, and then I lost everything... then I came back with my talk show and became so popular they asked me to host the Oscars... and then I gathered all the biggest stars into one selfie and I challenged the world to share it. And boom! I achieved my goal of the most retweeted tweet of all time. And this guy asked for nuggets??

But Carter is not about to give up his fight just because Ellen asked him to. He tweeted this response, explaining that Wendy's just upped their offer:

.@TheEllenShow GAME ON. But this nugg has a new goal @Wendys will give $100k 4 adopted kids w/ @DTFA when I beat you. Hold onto your undies. — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 13, 2017

If Wilkerson beats DeGeneres, Wendy's has agreed to donate $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. This makes it pretty tricky to side with Ellen. But she proposed this compromise: if everyone who RT's Carter's nugget tweet also RT's Ellen's Oscars tweet, they can share the victory.

Plus, if they tie, Ellen will throw in a bonus prize. "If I can ride your coat tails to 18 million retweets I'll give you a year's supply of Ellen underwear and this 55-inch Roku TV," she promised Carter.

It's pretty clear to me that what must do, as good citizens of the world, is simple: we must retweet them both. Think of the children! Think of Carter's free Ellen underwear!

And Carter, if you're reading this: we have the same last name and are probably distant cousins. So please, if and when you win those nuggets, please don't forget to share the wealth. I mean, we're family.

