Ellen DeGeneres made a joke about Katy Perry's boobs on Twitter and people are not happy.

April Lavalle
Oct 26, 2017@12:09 PM
Ellen DeGeneres made a joke about Katy Perry's boobs, but not everyone is laughing.

In honor of Perry's 33rd birthday yesterday, Ellen tweeted out this picture of herself gazing in disbelief at the pop star's breasts while her wife, Portia de Rossi, laughs on. Ellen (or whoever runs Ellen's Twitter account) captioned the picture, "Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It's time to bring out the big balloons."

The second half of the tweet is a lyric from Perry's song "Birthday."

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-26-at-81236-am-RiFPdG.png

The comments on the tweet exploded, with people (mostly men, for the record) calling Ellen out. The vibe was very, "Hey, why can that lady look at boobs but I can't!?!"

Ah yes, here come all the men standing up against sexual harassment! Where have you been, guys? Weird that they only decided to show up with their pitchforks when it was a woman in question.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/giphy-egEIsu.gif
Virtue signaling, much?
giphy

Even actor Michael Rapaport took a break from fighting LeBron James to tweet about Ellen:

And, like clockwork, Piers Morgan made a statement as well:

Nothing like the same people who use the "IT WAS JUST A JOKE, STOP BEING SO PC" argument attacking a female comedian for, well, making a joke.

Was the joke morally ambiguous? Debatable. Was it a power play made to make someone feel worthless, small, and powerless, such is the case in most if not all instances of sexual harassment? Probably not.

Anyway, I'm suuuuure we will see all these dudes calling out their fellow men for bad behavior next time one is accused of sexual assault or harassment. Right, guys?


