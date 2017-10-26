Ellen DeGeneres made a joke about Katy Perry's boobs on Twitter and people are not happy.

Ellen DeGeneres made a joke about Katy Perry's boobs, but not everyone is laughing.

In honor of Perry's 33rd birthday yesterday, Ellen tweeted out this picture of herself gazing in disbelief at the pop star's breasts while her wife, Portia de Rossi, laughs on. Ellen (or whoever runs Ellen's Twitter account) captioned the picture, "Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It's time to bring out the big balloons."

The second half of the tweet is a lyric from Perry's song "Birthday."

The comments on the tweet exploded, with people (mostly men, for the record) calling Ellen out. The vibe was very, "Hey, why can that lady look at boobs but I can't!?!"

How is this acceptable with everything going on in Hollywood. If it was a man he would be blasted. Oh, that’s right she is lesbian. #unreal — Jeremy Rist (@jMOTOrist) October 25, 2017