Ellen opened up about her ex's death in refreshingly honest interview about her past.

Ellen DeGeneres is known to be a pretty private person. So when she got uncharacteristically honest about her past in a recent episode of Dax Shepard's podcast, it's hard not to cling to every word. In the interview, Ellen opened up about some seriously hard times she went through, before she became the silly, dancing talk show host we all know and love.

Here are some things we learned:

Even Ellen was once all about that broke life.

I was by myself. It's not like I had friends I could afford to put up with me. I wasn't flying private. I was flying commercial all the time and changing planes. I hate flying. I get anxiety when I fly so I couldn't wait to stop touring.

She talked about coming out, and how it led to her show (RIP Ellen) getting canceled.