Hey, remember that time Katy Perry was married to Russell Brand for two years? No? Don't worry, Ellen DeGeneres doesn't either.

On Tuesday, Katy Perry appeared on Ellen and played a silly game called "Will You Perry Me" to raise money for The Boys and Girls Club. Prior to playing the name, Ellen and Katy had a semi-awkward exchange where the talk show host totally forgot about the singer's 2010 wedding to Russell Brand. Sure, it feels like a lifetime ago, but come on, Ellen!

"Do I have to get married... again?" exclaimed Katy Perry when Ellen announced the game. "You were not married," responded Ellen.

Uhhhhhh, yes she was, Ellen.

"Yeah, it's been a long time, honey. No wrinkles, no lines," said Perry, trying not to totally drown in the awkwardness.

"To who?" asked Ellen.

"His name was Russell Brand," said Katy.

Katy probably wishes she could forget, too. giphy

"That'll be cut out," joked Ellen before launching into the game.

Luckily both of these ladies are pros and were able to avoid a total cringe-fest by playing it all off perfectly. But still— yikes!

