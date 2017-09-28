Advertising

Actor Ellen Page was a guest on Conan Wednesday night, where she showed off some of her "homemade" tattoos. Page explained that she's had two different friends ink her. Who knew Ellen Page was into stick and pokes? The tattoos she showed were tiny: some dots, a friend's initials…oh, and actor/comedian/goddess Kristen Wiig's last name. Because of course.

As for her "Wiig" tattoo, she first joked that she didn't know her and was just a big fan. But the two women do know each other very well—remember the 2009 movie Whip It about roller derby?

Advertising

Page told Conan she got the tattoo of Wiig's last name because she's a "wonderful person" and "wonderful friend." And she was even kind enough to ask for permission beforehand. Not that she necessarily needed it, it just might be a little weird.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.