Justin Timberlake brought the 'Super Bowl selfie kid' to tears with another surprise.

As far as I'm concerned, there were two winners of the Super Bowl this year:

1) The Philadelphia Eagles.

2) Ryan McKenna, the 13-year-old who crashed Justin Timberlake's halftime show and became a meme known as "selfie kid."

In case you missed it, Ryan became a viral sensation after he was seen fiddling with his phone and trying to take a selfie with Justin Timberlake as he sang "Can't Stop the Feeling" to close out his performance at the Super Bowl.

McKenna then did what most other newly-minted internet stars do: he went on Ellen.

At first, Ellen treated McKenna's appearance like any other interview.

They talked about the Patriots (Ryan is a hardcore fan), his terribly slow iPhone 6, and how Ryan's dad surprised him with tickets just weeks before the big game. Then Ellen hit him with a surprise of her own.

As soon as Ryan figured out he was about to talk Justin Timberlake, his eyes welled up.