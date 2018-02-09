Justin Timberlake brought the 'Super Bowl selfie kid' to tears with another surprise.

As far as I'm concerned, there were two winners of the Super Bowl this year:
1) The Philadelphia Eagles.
2) Ryan McKenna, the 13-year-old who crashed Justin Timberlake's halftime show and became a meme known as "selfie kid."
In case you missed it, Ryan became a viral sensation after he was seen fiddling with his phone and trying to take a selfie with Justin Timberlake as he sang "Can't Stop the Feeling" to close out his performance at the Super Bowl.
McKenna then did what most other newly-minted internet stars do: he went on Ellen.
At first, Ellen treated McKenna's appearance like any other interview.
They talked about the Patriots (Ryan is a hardcore fan), his terribly slow iPhone 6, and how Ryan's dad surprised him with tickets just weeks before the big game. Then Ellen hit him with a surprise of her own.
As soon as Ryan figured out he was about to talk Justin Timberlake, his eyes welled up.
"Oh, my God!" McKenna gasped. "I can't believe this!"
But the biggest surprise came when JT invited McKenna and his family to see him perform live in concert in Boston with VIP tickets.
Ryan instantly broke out into tears.
"Ryan, I look forward to meeting you," Timberlake said, "and our second selfie together."