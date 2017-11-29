Everyone's cringing at this old 'Ellen' spoof of Matt Lauer. For obvious reasons.

The top post on Reddit Wednesday afternoon is a GIF that's eclipsed even the original thread about Matt Lauer's firing for alleged sexual harassment. While the revelation dominated the morning news cycle, now everyone on Reddit's shocked at this clip, with the title:

"This GIF of Matt Lauer seems inappropriate now."

Over 30,000 people had upvoted the image by Wednesday at 1:30 pm, and nearly 8,000 also clicked on the comments, scrolled down, and commiserated with this guy:

During the height of the 50 Shades of Grey mania in 2015, Ellen DeGeneres and Matt Lauer began a long, intricate prank war featuring a lot of creative video editing.