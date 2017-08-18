Advertising

Marvel's The Defenders is finally on Netflix and that means we get all our faves, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, in one binge-worthy series. But let's not forget Elektra, played by Elodie Yung, who was introduced in season 2 of Daredevil as a mysterious (and toxic) woman from Matt Murdock's past.

But how much do you know about Elodie? Check out these 5 things you might not have known about the actress...

1. She Has Both Acting and Law Degrees

Double threat? Elodie actually discovered acting when she was at law school at the University of La Sorbonne, after a friend suggested she audition for a commercial. The rest, as they say, is history. She went on to attend and graduate from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Sounds like if that whole acting thing doesn’t pan out (unlikely), at least she’s got a backup Master’s degree in law to fall back on.

A post shared by ELODIE ⚡️YUNG (@e.l.o.d.i.e.y.u.n.g) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

2. She Has a Black Belt

Elodie took martial arts classes as a kid because she grew up in a tough Paris neighborhood, going on to receive her black belt. She explained to Rolling Stone, "When I was nine, my father said 'You can take piano lessons or do karate' - I had a black belt and was competing before I was 19." Solid choice.

First session DONE! Thanks @nike for my new sneakers 👌🏻 #gettingfit A post shared by ELODIE ⚡️YUNG (@e.l.o.d.i.e.y.u.n.g) on Oct 7, 2016 at 6:22pm PDT

3. Elodie Has an Impressive Acting Resume

The French actress became a household name in her country, making her acting debut as Jade Perrin in the teenage drama La vie devant nous and Les bleus, a cop drama. She also has some pretty big name movies on her resume too, such as G.I. Joe: Retaliation and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, as well as Gods of Egypt. She also voices Olivia Durant in Call of Duty: WWII.

We could meet on the tube these days... #London #godsofegypt A post shared by ELODIE ⚡️YUNG (@e.l.o.d.i.e.y.u.n.g) on Jun 11, 2016 at 5:16pm PDT

4. She Was Almost Wonder Woman

Elodie was this close to landing the part of Wonder Woman, the role which eventually went to Gal Gidot, Cinema.com reports. She auditioned for the role for the movie Batman vs. Superman and made it pretty far in the process, but no dice on getting the gig. It obviously wasn't a career crushing moment.

#happysaturday everyone! 😘🎉 A post shared by ELODIE ⚡️YUNG (@e.l.o.d.i.e.y.u.n.g) on May 21, 2016 at 2:18am PDT

5. She Had No Idea She Was Auditioning for Elektra

Given the hush-hush nature of casting roles for the Marvel universe, Elodie didn’t even know she was auditioning for Daredevil, explaining to DenofGeek.com, "When I was auditioning, I didn't know it was 'Daredevil.' Everything was secret. They're secret agents. They wouldn't give you any clues. I was a big fan of the show, and I think it helped me, once I got the part, to really understand the world that they live in. It helped me during shooting."

A bit of pain is good sometimes! 😈#behindTheScenes #daredevil #Elektra ⚡️ A post shared by ELODIE ⚡️YUNG (@e.l.o.d.i.e.y.u.n.g) on Nov 9, 2015 at 3:42pm PST

