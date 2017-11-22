Stop asking Emilia Clarke about nudity on 'Game of Thrones.'

Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke is on the cover of the December issue of Harper's Bazaar, talking about the impending end of Game of Thrones and her end on the show that people keep asking about.
For many, Thrones is as synonymous with nudity as it is with dragons, and Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, is over having to defend the naked truth all the time.
"I’m starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, 'Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on,'" she told the magazine. "I’m like, The Handmaid’s Tale? I fucking love that show, and I cried when it ended because I couldn’t handle not seeing it. That is all sex and nudity. There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce. People fuck for pleasure — it’s part of life."
Not only has Clarke defended the stripped-down storytelling, she's advocated for gender parity in nudes.
Back in July, Clarke discussed the scene in season five when Daenerys told Daario Naharis to take off his clothes, a powerful moment for gender equality.
"I actually went up to [GoT co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and thanked them," she told ELLE. "I was like, 'That's a scene I've been waiting for!' Because I get a lot of crap for having done nude scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so antifeminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That's upsetting, so it's kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, 'There you go!'"
Thank you, Emilia, for all your work on the show and for helping give us the gift of Jon Snow's perfect butt.