Stop asking Emilia Clarke about nudity on 'Game of Thrones.'

Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke is on the cover of the December issue of Harper's Bazaar, talking about the impending end of Game of Thrones and her end on the show that people keep asking about.

For many, Thrones is as synonymous with nudity as it is with dragons, and Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, is over having to defend the naked truth all the time.

giphy

"I’m starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, 'Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on,'" she told the magazine. "I’m like, The Handmaid’s Tale? I fucking love that show, and I cried when it ended because I couldn’t handle not seeing it. That is all sex and nudity. There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce. People fuck for pleasure — it’s part of life."

Not only has Clarke defended the stripped-down storytelling, she's advocated for gender parity in nudes.