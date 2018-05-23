Emilia Clarke reveals that her mom’s pranks are ruining her sex life.

If you think your mother is embarrassing, just wait until you see the prank Emilia Clarke's mom pulled on her.

On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones actor stopped by Late Night and told host Seth Meyers about how her mother surprised her by redecorating her bedroom. Sweet, right? Well...not exactly.

Clarke is the star of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and her mother has been collecting any piece of merchandise she could find with her daughter's face on it.

One day, Clarke came home to this:

"I came home one day and she was like, 'You're never, ever going to get laid again! Ever!'" Clarke laughed. "I think she knows it gets to me slightly—as it would to anyone when your mother really enjoys having your face on cushions...and throws. Now, Star Wars is here with a vengeance. There's a lot of merchandise that comes along with being in a Star Wars movie, so there's a lot of stuff that mum can fill my house with!"