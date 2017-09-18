Model, actress, and Fyre Festival promoter (oops!) Emily Ratajkowski is on the cover of this month's Madame Figaro, a French magazine, Frenched out in a beret. Apparently, the French don't like to acknowledge that breasts are susceptible to the laws of gravity, and blindsided Ratajkowski by photoshopping her photo.
The magazine also made the choice to pull a reverse Kylie Jenner, making Ratajkowski's lips smaller.
Here's the cover:
And here's the original photo:
And the side-by-side.
Ratajkowski wrote in the caption that she was "disappointed" with the 'shopping, calling on the fashion industry not to gloss over perceived imperfections.
She's not mad, she's disappointed. Ouch.
"I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality," she wrote.
She isn't the first celebrity to publicly condemn magazines playing with their images.
Kerry Washington called out Adweek for making her unrecognizable to herself.
Lorde was surprised with a nose job.
Zendaya powerfully had Modeliste Magazine pull an issue and un-curvify her hips and torso to more accurately depict what a 19-year-old looks like.