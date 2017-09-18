Advertising

Model, actress, and Fyre Festival promoter (oops!) Emily Ratajkowski is on the cover of this month's Madame Figaro, a French magazine, Frenched out in a beret. Apparently, the French don't like to acknowledge that breasts are susceptible to the laws of gravity, and blindsided Ratajkowski by photoshopping her photo.

The magazine also made the choice to pull a reverse Kylie Jenner, making Ratajkowski's lips smaller.

Here's the cover:

Advertising

And here's the original photo:

Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality. A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

And the side-by-side.

Instagram

Advertising

Ratajkowski wrote in the caption that she was "disappointed" with the 'shopping, calling on the fashion industry not to gloss over perceived imperfections.

She's not mad, she's disappointed. Ouch.

"I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality," she wrote.

She isn't the first celebrity to publicly condemn magazines playing with their images.

Kerry Washington called out Adweek for making her unrecognizable to herself.

Advertising

Lorde was surprised with a nose job.

apart from the fact that i'm pretty sure this magazine gave me a new nose (:|), i really like this photo pic.twitter.com/Ehk9QMYPjf — Lorde (@lorde) April 16, 2014

Zendaya powerfully had Modeliste Magazine pull an issue and un-curvify her hips and torso to more accurately depict what a 19-year-old looks like.

Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19 year old hips and torso quite manipulated. These are the things that make women self conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic (right side) and I love it😍😘 Thank you @modelistemagazine for pulling down the images and fixing this retouch issue. A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Oct 20, 2015 at 7:49pm PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.