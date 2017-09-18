Advertising

Model, actress, and Fyre Festival promoter (oops!) Emily Ratajkowski is on the cover of this month's Madame Figaro, a French magazine, Frenched out in a beret. Apparently, the French don't like to acknowledge that breasts are susceptible to the laws of gravity, and blindsided Ratajkowski by photoshopping her photo.

The magazine also made the choice to pull a reverse Kylie Jenner, making Ratajkowski's lips smaller.

Here's the cover:

Instagram: emrata
Advertising

And here's the original photo:

And the side-by-side.

Instagram
Advertising

Ratajkowski wrote in the caption that she was "disappointed" with the 'shopping, calling on the fashion industry not to gloss over perceived imperfections.

She's not mad, she's disappointed. Ouch.

"I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality," she wrote.

She isn't the first celebrity to publicly condemn magazines playing with their images.

Kerry Washington called out Adweek for making her unrecognizable to herself.

So...You know me. I'm not one to be quiet about a magazine cover. I always celebrate it when a respected publication invites me to grace their pages. It's an honor. And a privilege. And ADWEEK is no exception. I love ADWEEK. It's a publication I appreciate. And learn from. I've long followed them on Twitter. And when they invited me to do a cover, I was excited and thrilled. And the truth is, I'm still excited. I'm proud of the article. And I like some of the inside images a great deal. But, I have to be honest...I was taken aback by the cover. Look, I'm no stranger to Photoshopping. It happens a lot. In a way, we have become a society of picture adjusters - who doesn't love a filter?!? And I don't always take these adjustments to task but I have had the opportunity to address the impact of my altered image in the past and I think it's a valuable conversation. Yesterday, however, I just felt weary. It felt strange to look at a picture of myself that is so different from what I look like when I look in the mirror. It's an unfortunate feeling. That being said. You all have been very kind and supportive. Also, as I've said, I'm very proud of the article. There are a few things we discussed in the interview that were left out. Things that are important to me (like: the importance of strong professional support and my awesome professional team) and I've been thinking about how to discuss those things with anyone who is interested, in an alternate forum. But until then...Grab this week's ADWEEK. Read it. I hope you enjoy it. And thank you for being patient with me while I figured out how to post this in a way that felt both celebratory and honest. XOXOXOX

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Advertising

Lorde was surprised with a nose job.

Zendaya powerfully had Modeliste Magazine pull an issue and un-curvify her hips and torso to more accurately depict what a 19-year-old looks like.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.