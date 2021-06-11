New mom Emily Ratajkowski criticized for how she held her baby in viral Instagram.

Being a new mom may be one of the most rewarding experiences this life has to offer. But it also comes with more than its fair share of challenges, like sleepless nights, an endless amount of poop and pee to clean up, and of course, mom-shaming. Most new moms deal with some degree of unwarranted/unsolicited advice and criticism from people who think they're not doing their job well enough. And celebrity moms generally get it the worst.

A prime example of this is the reaction to a vacation photo shared by actress Emily Ratajkowski on Instagram. "Bday eve with the dream vacation partner," she wrote in the caption, along with four photos of her holding her three-month-old baby.

The photo quickly wracked up hundreds of comments, with many people criticizing the way Ratjakowski is holding her baby in the photo.

She has since disabled comments on the photo. But This didn't stop people on Twitter from lending their thoughts on her baby-holding skills.