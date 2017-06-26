Advertising

Rapper Eminem has changed up his look for the first time in....ever? No seriously, think about it. Has Eminem ever not looked like Eminem?

We’ve been overwhelmed by the response so far to our #MMF campaign with Detroit’s Downtown Boxing! If you haven’t donated yet, you have until Midnight EST tonight. Only 10 bucks gets you a chance to win the grand prize of a handwritten response from me to a “Stan” fan letter. Link in bio. A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Aug 30, 2015 at 10:10am PDT

The real Slim Shady is known for his bottle blonde hair and clean shaven face, but was spotted rocking a brown beard at the premiere of The Defiant Ones in L.A. on Thursday night. He doesn't look bad (in our opinion), but it is really weird to see the "Lose Yourself" singer with some scruff.

Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Eminem uploaded the picture of himself alongside fellow music legends Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and hip-hop producer FredWreck to Instagram on Saturday. He captioned the photo, "Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones"

Fans are split when it comes to Eminem's new look.

Thoughts on the @Eminem beard? — Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) June 23, 2017

when u see Eminem's new beard ...and all you can think about is how @MariahCarey's beard in the "Obsessed" video looks better 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2RMZRJkvSp — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) June 23, 2017

Eminem has a fucking beard he musta really been in his cave cookin up the dopest rhymes for months — thai 🅴 (@TShakW) June 23, 2017

Eminem with a beard is one of the more disturbing mundane things you'll see this week. pic.twitter.com/nMQDhv1EVl — Carl 64% Anka (@Ankaman616) June 26, 2017

My face when I saw Eminem's beard for the first time......😱😮😂 pic.twitter.com/y7Ynhj4y2H — ♡ Sнα∂у Scαяℓєтт ♡ (@angry_blonde313) June 23, 2017

What do you think?

