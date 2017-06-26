Advertising

Rapper Eminem has changed up his look for the first time in....ever? No seriously, think about it. Has Eminem ever not looked like Eminem?

The real Slim Shady is known for his bottle blonde hair and clean shaven face, but was spotted rocking a brown beard at the premiere of The Defiant Ones in L.A. on Thursday night. He doesn't look bad (in our opinion), but it is really weird to see the "Lose Yourself" singer with some scruff.

Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones

Eminem uploaded the picture of himself alongside fellow music legends Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and hip-hop producer FredWreck to Instagram on Saturday. He captioned the photo, "Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones"

Fans are split when it comes to Eminem's new look.

What do you think?

