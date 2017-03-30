Advertising

Hailie Scott Mathers is all grown up.

Eminem's daughter then:

In honor of tbt and my mood today A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

Eminem's daughter now:

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Oct 15, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

Hailie has been the subject of many of her father's rap songs over the years, as he documented his life and his on-again, off-again relationship with his partner/Hailie's mother, Kim Scott, through his music. Hailie is the couple's only biological child, and they have two adopted daughters, Alaina, 23, and Whitney, 14.

According to US Weekly, Hailie is now 21-years-old and a student at Michigan State University.

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Oct 25, 2016 at 5:42pm PDT

Hailie was the subject of 'Hailie's Song' off Eminem's 2002 album, The Eminem Show.

Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

She was even featured on a few of her dad's songs, such as 'Hailie's Revenge' and 'My Dad's Gone Crazy.'

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Oct 19, 2016 at 7:47pm PDT

Hailie Scott Mathers now has over 415,000 followers on Instagram.

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Oct 9, 2016 at 6:45pm PDT

In addition to her selfies, Hailie also likes to post pictures with her boyfriend.

Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side) A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:23pm PST

Feeling extra lucky today ☘️ A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

And perhaps most importantly, she has a really cute dog named Lottie.

Happy #nationalpuppyday from the sassiest pup around A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Hailie Mathers might only have a fraction of her famous father's 11.4 million Instagram followers, but if she keeps up the puppy pics, she will catch up in no time.

