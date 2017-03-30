Hailie Scott Mathers is all grown up.
Eminem's daughter then:
Eminem's daughter now:
Hailie has been the subject of many of her father's rap songs over the years, as he documented his life and his on-again, off-again relationship with his partner/Hailie's mother, Kim Scott, through his music. Hailie is the couple's only biological child, and they have two adopted daughters, Alaina, 23, and Whitney, 14.
According to US Weekly, Hailie is now 21-years-old and a student at Michigan State University.
Hailie was the subject of 'Hailie's Song' off Eminem's 2002 album, The Eminem Show.
She was even featured on a few of her dad's songs, such as 'Hailie's Revenge' and 'My Dad's Gone Crazy.'
Hailie Scott Mathers now has over 415,000 followers on Instagram.
In addition to her selfies, Hailie also likes to post pictures with her boyfriend.
And perhaps most importantly, she has a really cute dog named Lottie.
Hailie Mathers might only have a fraction of her famous father's 11.4 million Instagram followers, but if she keeps up the puppy pics, she will catch up in no time.