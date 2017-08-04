Advertising

It's been a big week for celebrity hair changes. Vanessa Hudgens got bangs, Cara Delevingne dyed her hair pink, and now Emma Roberts has made her triumphant return to a favorite hairstyle of hers: the blonde bob.

Though Roberts has dyed her hair many different colors over the years, she always seems to be drawn back to the short, textured cut with a blonde hue, as Refinery29 points out.

For reference, here's the long, brown hair Roberts has been rocking recently.

Beautiful views, morning coffee, and my @Coach Delancey watch…the perfect way to start off this Mother’s Day weekend. #timeforCoach #sponsored #nofilter A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on May 12, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

And here's a video showing her magical hair transformation.

Mercury made use do it... 🚀Tag team color correction for @emmaroberts by me @nikkilee901+@riawna 🎨textured chop by @riawna. ✂️✨ #RobertsRetrograde #901girl @ninezeroone @olaplex A post shared by Nikki Lee | Hairstylist (@nikkilee901) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

According to Refinery29, Roberts' cut was done by Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles. She got the same exact style back in November 2015 after wrapping production on Scream Queens, and then again in June of last year.

What can we say? The girl knows what looks good on her.

