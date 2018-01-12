Emma Roberts' new short-short bangs are causing an uproar.

Advertising
Emma Roberts showed up to the Critics Choice Awards on Thursday night with her boyfriend Evan Roberts and a set of edgy bangs so short they raised eyebrows.
Roberts tweeted, "He got nominated. I got bangs," along with a link to an Instagram of the couple on the step and repeat.
A lot of people really hated the look, and they certainly weren't shy about expressing that on Twitter.
But other people were into the look, and let their opinions be known, too.
So what do you think?
