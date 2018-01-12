Emma Roberts' new short-short bangs are causing an uproar.

Emma Roberts showed up to the Critics Choice Awards on Thursday night with her boyfriend Evan Roberts and a set of edgy bangs so short they raised eyebrows.

Roberts tweeted, "He got nominated. I got bangs," along with a link to an Instagram of the couple on the step and repeat.

A lot of people really hated the look, and they certainly weren't shy about expressing that on Twitter.

me after seeing that photo of emma roberts pic.twitter.com/y3beuHAQer — ♡lizzie♡ (@meadowiIton) January 12, 2018

BAD HAIRCUT EMMA. STEP AWAY FROM THE SCISSORS. ✂️ — JDM (@maine_judith) January 12, 2018

Emma Roberts is me when I lock myself in the bathroom at 3am and emotionally cut my hair pic.twitter.com/Sd5bKEyjWO — Joseph• (@Josephcainn_) January 12, 2018