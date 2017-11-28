Emma Stone went blonde for a movie and it looks... familiar.

Emma Stone's famous red hair is gone — at least for now.
Stone was photographed on the set of her new film Maniac with long, blonde platinum hair. Many are speculating it's a wig, which makes sense. No self-respecting A-Lister who already has her Oscar would let her hair get this ratty just for a role.
There seems to be a braid on the sides along with some kind of early 2000's frontal pouf action.
Maniac is due to come out next year and, in a telling hint about this hair, it's about a mentally ill patient in a psychiatric hospital. Stone will play a patient who gets dragged into a co-star Jonah Hill's fantasy world. Judging by her hair and the presence of the bow and arrow, we have a feeling this look is Lord of the Rings-inspired.
LOTR is due for an all-female reboot, anyway, and now we have our Legolas.