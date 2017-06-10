Advertising

Most of us know Emma Stone as a red-headed actress who plays quirky red-headed characters in movies.

But what you might not know is that Stone is actually a natural blonde. It looks like she's decided to go back to her roots for the summer. (Get it?) Stone was at the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award Gala on Friday night, where she sported a brand new platinum blonde 'do.

It's like we always say, the best summer hair color is the one that matches the sun.

According to Vogue, the transition from dark red to platinum blonde was quite the process for Stone. First, she had to lighten up her darker red locks to a strawberry blonde shade, and then she was able to make the full leap back to blonde. Basically, Stone's hair is like a Pokémon that has finally evolved into its final stage.

We're consistently impressed by Emma Stone's ability to pull off any hair color. What do you think of her return to blonde?

