Earlier this week, a video asking Emma Stone to prom, made by Arizona high school student Jacob Staudenmaier, went viral.

Well, now it appears that Jacob has his answer. Emma Stone has responded to the video. Unfortunately, it looks like Jacob will have to find another date to the prom.

Jacob said on Good Morning America that Emma Stone declined his invitation to prom due to her work schedule.

"Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I’ve ever received," Stone wrote. "I can’t tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video."

"I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me," Stone continued. "THANK YOU. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma."

Though he's probably a little bummed Emma Stone won't be attending prom with him, Jacob has to be happy about being told he kind of looks like Ryan Gosling.

