Advertising

Emma Watson just bested Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, and Daniel Kaluuya, along with Taraji P. Henson and Hailee Steinfeld, to become the first woman ever to win Best Actor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

This was the first year the awards ceremony went completely gender neutral, and they did so in an effort to include more people and infuriate more internet trolls. Trolls like noted buzzkill Piers Morgan, who predictably asked:

“Should we ban the word man from life itself? Should nothing anymore be male or female?

As far as the trolls go, Emma Watson had a message for them—and anyone who doesn't see the positives in genderless awards.

Advertising

"MTV's move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone," said Watson, who probably knew they would mean the end of the world to people like Piers Morgan. "But to me, it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes and that doesn't need to be separated into two different categories."

"I think I'm being given this award because of who Belle is and what she represents," continued Watson, who received the honor for her prestigious role in Beauty and the Beast. "The villagers in our fairy tale wanted to make Belle believe that the world was smaller than the way she saw it with fewer opportunities for her, that her curiosity and passion for knowledge and her desire for more in life were grounds for alienation."

Advertising

"I loved playing someone who didn't listen to any of that. I'm so proud to be part of a film that celebrates diversity, literacy, inclusion, joy, and love the way that this one does."

Congratulations to @EmmaWatson for winning Best Actor In A Movie and #BeautyAndTheBeast for winning Movie Of The Year at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/MX94vvAB0V — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) May 8, 2017

Clearly, Piers Morgan didn't see Beauty and the Beast.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.