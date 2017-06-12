You know we love a good celebrity doppleganger. This woman looks so much like Emma Watson, were convinced she must be an actual wizard.
Meet Kari Lewis.
Lewis is a mom from Indiana who just so happens to look exactly like Emma Watson.
If you aren't quite convinced of their resemblance, wait until you see her dressed up as Hermione.
Lewis told Buzzfeed News that she hadn't even heard of Harry Potter until a group of strangers told her she looked like Hermione Granger. She said:
I didn't know who Emma Watson was when I was first spotted at a postal office and a couple of young girls told me I looked like 'Hermione Granger'. I had no idea who Hermione was, nor have I ever heard of that name, at the time since this was when the first Harry Potter film was released. So, my mom and I had to look it up and find out who she was.
Lewis told Buzzfeed that the encounter at the post office led her to pick up the books, and she became a huge fan of the Potter series and especially of Hermione.