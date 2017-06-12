Advertising

You know we love a good celebrity doppleganger. This woman looks so much like Emma Watson, were convinced she must be an actual wizard.

Meet Kari Lewis.

A bit dolled up. A post shared by Kari Lewis (@kariellex) on May 22, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Lewis is a mom from Indiana who just so happens to look exactly like Emma Watson.

😊❤ A tale as old as time! A post shared by Kari Lewis (@kariellex) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

If you aren't quite convinced of their resemblance, wait until you see her dressed up as Hermione.

Ignore my nails, but here's another photo from the cosplay practice shoot I did the other day. A post shared by Kari Lewis (@kariellex) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

I switched up my hoodie to one that doesn't have a white trail for the zipper. I'm much more pleased with this update to my cosplay progress. Alright, nearly done! 😊 A post shared by Kari Lewis (@kariellex) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

Lewis told Buzzfeed News that she hadn't even heard of Harry Potter until a group of strangers told her she looked like Hermione Granger. She said:

I didn't know who Emma Watson was when I was first spotted at a postal office and a couple of young girls told me I looked like 'Hermione Granger'. I had no idea who Hermione was, nor have I ever heard of that name, at the time since this was when the first Harry Potter film was released. So, my mom and I had to look it up and find out who she was.

Lewis told Buzzfeed that the encounter at the post office led her to pick up the books, and she became a huge fan of the Potter series and especially of Hermione.

She's also embraced Watson's other famous characters, like Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

Let's try this: a better pic of my boots. @sek1128 A post shared by Kari Lewis (@kariellex) on May 7, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

One thing's for sure: Her resemblance to Watson is really uncanny.

I liked this one, instead. #coffeecoffeecoffee ☕ A post shared by Kari Lewis (@kariellex) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:37pm PST

Truly.

Hair. A post shared by Kari Lewis (@kariellex) on May 12, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

This was requested by @emmawatsonlookalikes. #emmawatsonlookalike #celebritydoppelganger #abitsimilar A post shared by Kari Lewis (@kariellex) on Sep 14, 2015 at 4:26pm PDT

This must be some kind of wizardry.

