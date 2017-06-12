Advertising

You know we love a good celebrity doppleganger. This woman looks so much like Emma Watson, were convinced she must be an actual wizard.

Meet Kari Lewis.

A bit dolled up.

Lewis is a mom from Indiana who just so happens to look exactly like Emma Watson.

😊❤ A tale as old as time!

If you aren't quite convinced of their resemblance, wait until you see her dressed up as Hermione.

Ignore my nails, but here's another photo from the cosplay practice shoot I did the other day.

Lewis told Buzzfeed News that she hadn't even heard of Harry Potter until a group of strangers told her she looked like Hermione Granger. She said:

I didn't know who Emma Watson was when I was first spotted at a postal office and a couple of young girls told me I looked like 'Hermione Granger'. I had no idea who Hermione was, nor have I ever heard of that name, at the time since this was when the first Harry Potter film was released. So, my mom and I had to look it up and find out who she was.

Lewis told Buzzfeed that the encounter at the post office led her to pick up the books, and she became a huge fan of the Potter series and especially of Hermione.

She's also embraced Watson's other famous characters, like Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

Let's try this: a better pic of my boots. @sek1128

One thing's for sure: Her resemblance to Watson is really uncanny.

I liked this one, instead. #coffeecoffeecoffee ☕

Truly.

Hair.

This was requested by @emmawatsonlookalikes. #emmawatsonlookalike #celebritydoppelganger #abitsimilar

This must be some kind of wizardry.

