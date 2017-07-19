Advertising

Actor Emma Watson is asking the internet for help. The 27-year-old recently lost one of her most prized possessions: a silver ring given to her by her "mum." (That's British for "mom.") She posted a desperate plea to the world-at-large on Facebook, asking for help getting it—along with two other silver rings—back.

Reward for information leading to the return of rings lost Sunday 16th July at Mandarin Oriental Spa, London. On... Posted by Emma Watson on Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Apparently Watson took the rings off prior to a spa appointment and stowed them in a safe in a locker. But she forgot them when she left and didn't realize until she got home. By then the spa was closed, but she managed to reach some security officers, who checked the safe and said it was empty. However, they told the Beauty and the Beast star she could come in the next day and check for herself. She did, but as you've probably guessed by now, no rings.

Watson explained that the ring that was so important to her was one her mother bought the day after she was born, and wore every day for 18 years. She then gave it to Watson for her 18th birthday. In her post, Watson writes, "I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession."

The spa she visited was the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in Hyde Park, London. Watson implores anyone who happened to be there on Sunday, July 16th, after 3 p.m. to contact her if they have any information. She's set up a dedicated email account to help in her hunt: findthering@outlook.com.

Come on, internet, let's make this happen!

