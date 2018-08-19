Emmy Rossum reignites trend of women sharing 'how much I weigh' on Instagram.

This is Emmy Rossum, star of Shameless and, as of today, my heart.
If you're not on board the Emmy Rossum train, you may be soon. Yesterday the actor shared this Instagram post with one question on it:
"Want to know what I weigh?" she wrote. Then in the caption she wrote, "Click on my stories, BECAUSE YOU ARE SO MUCH MORE THAN A NUMBER" and she tagged @i_weigh, a body positive movement started by actor Jameela Jamil.
If you went to Emmy Rossum's Instagram stories yesterday, this is what you would've seen:
Ummm...... guilty 😩😩😩
Then she encouraged other women to share how much they "weigh." They did. And she reshared their posts:
For more posts like these, you can head over to the @i_weigh Instagram page:
And since you were going to ask, fiiiine I'll reveal my weight: writes blog articles about body positive movements, afraid of the dark in my 30's, always finds the perfect gif, constantly snacking, strong Uber rating!
Your turn!!!!!!