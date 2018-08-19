Emmy Rossum reignites trend of women sharing 'how much I weigh' on Instagram.

This is Emmy Rossum, star of Shameless and, as of today, my heart.

🖤 Chicago A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Aug 6, 2018 at 7:18am PDT

If you're not on board the Emmy Rossum train, you may be soon. Yesterday the actor shared this Instagram post with one question on it:

"Want to know what I weigh?" she wrote. Then in the caption she wrote, "Click on my stories, BECAUSE YOU ARE SO MUCH MORE THAN A NUMBER" and she tagged @i_weigh, a body positive movement started by actor Jameela Jamil.

If you went to Emmy Rossum's Instagram stories yesterday, this is what you would've seen:

Ummm...... guilty 😩😩😩