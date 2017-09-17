This year's Emmys had it all — pint-sized Stranger Things stars, Trump callouts, and Stephen Colbert's booty. But the real show is what goes on before call time, backstage, and in the audience, aka all the areas that viewers aren't normally allowed to see. Thankfully, we now have Instagram, so we can watch Lauren Dern's glam team eat lunch before the show. Ahead, the best celebrity Instagrams from the Emmys.
1. Oprah gets a foot massage.
2. Reese Witherspoon does some pregaming.
3. Chrissy Metz got to meet Dolly Parton.
4. Jessica Biel sweats her way to the red carpet.
5. Tracee Ellis Ross wrote an Emmy song (and it's actually pretty good?)
6. Gaten Matarazzo sprints in a tux.
7. Rachel Bloom remembered to hydrate.
8. Sarah Hyland doesn't need to leave the kitchen to get ready.
9. Julia Louis-Dreyfus sneaks in a pair of flip flops.
10. Elisabeth Moss gets a facial.
11. Felicity Huffman squeezes in.