This year's Emmys had it all — pint-sized Stranger Things stars, Trump callouts, and Stephen Colbert's booty. But the real show is what goes on before call time, backstage, and in the audience, aka all the areas that viewers aren't normally allowed to see. Thankfully, we now have Instagram, so we can watch Lauren Dern's glam team eat lunch before the show. Ahead, the best celebrity Instagrams from the Emmys.

1. Oprah gets a foot massage.

Now onto the nail and feet thang with @footnanny. It's a process y'all. #emmys2017

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

2. Reese Witherspoon does some pregaming.

Who's excited for the #Emmys?! 🥂 #EmmyPrep #WeekendFun (👚: @DraperJames)

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

3. Chrissy Metz got to meet Dolly Parton.

Um. It's Dolly, y'all. 🙈

A post shared by Chrissy Metz (@chrissymetz) on

4. Jessica Biel sweats her way to the red carpet.

When the AC is broken en route to the Emmy's you thank God for the ice in your drank. #emmys

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

5. Tracee Ellis Ross wrote an Emmy song (and it's actually pretty good?)

EMMYS ~ inspired by @titusssawthis

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

6. Gaten Matarazzo sprints in a tux.

Normal morning run pre-emmys #Emmys

A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on

7. Rachel Bloom remembered to hydrate.

My number one step for red carpet prep is number one. #Emmys

A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on

8. Sarah Hyland doesn't need to leave the kitchen to get ready.

Getting #emmys ready with my favorite people @allanface & @ryanrichman ❤️

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

9. Julia Louis-Dreyfus sneaks in a pair of flip flops.

Shoes for in car & for out of car. There's only so much I can take. @veephbo

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

10. Elisabeth Moss gets a facial.

Totally normal Sunday, nothing unusual happening here... 💁🏼 @joannavargasnyc #emmys #handmaidstale

A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on

11. Felicity Huffman squeezes in.

Almost ready. Here's a sneak peek from earlier this week. What do you guys think? #emmys

A post shared by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on

