25 people share stories of encountering celebrities in 'normal' places.

When we picture celebrities, we often imagine them hanging out by their infinite pools or vacationing in Bali or dining out at Nobu. But the rich and famous go to nail salons and the DMV and Dunkin' Donuts (we see you, Ben Affleck) and the dentist: just like us! Even though we know intellectually that celebrities do mundane "normal" things just like we do, it's still a little surprising to encounter them in these places when we're out living our everyday, non-celebrity lives.
1.) From BubbaGump4192:
Served jury duty with Steve Carrell. He was great. Talked to him for a little bit while waiting outside a courtroom. The thing that sucked was when we went to lunch I saw papparazi chasing him as he tried to get something to eat. Just wanted to be a normal guy doing his civic duty.