25 people share stories of encountering celebrities in 'normal' places.

When we picture celebrities, we often imagine them hanging out by their infinite pools or vacationing in Bali or dining out at Nobu. But the rich and famous go to nail salons and the DMV and Dunkin' Donuts (we see you, Ben Affleck) and the dentist: just like us! Even though we know intellectually that celebrities do mundane "normal" things just like we do, it's still a little surprising to encounter them in these places when we're out living our everyday, non-celebrity lives.

Someone asked Reddit: "Where is the most normal place you have encountered a celebrity?" These 25 people share their stories of encountering famous people in unglamorous places:

1.) From BubbaGump4192: