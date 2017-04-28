Advertising

Because the apple doesn't fall far from the orange, Eric Trump is still mad about a Chelsea Handler tweet from March, and is taking every opportunity to rehash it.

Renowned leopard-killer Eric Trump appeared on The Dr. Oz Show with his pregnant wife Lara to talk about puppy mills, a newfound passion as President Donald Trump purges all animal welfare data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website, as TIME.com reports.

In March, after Eric Trump announced that Lara is expecting, Chelsea Handler was rattled by another link in the Trump dynasty and tweeted her hope that the new baby wouldn't be a boy who'll engage in locker room talk.

I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017

After Eric and Donald Jr. were justifiably bummed about how a pregnancy announcement became political, and hit her on her error with homonyms.

Sorry about spelling mistake. I meant "genes," not "jeans." I'm a little stoned. What's your excuse? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017

Over a month later, Eric Trump told Dr. Oz that we should continue to feel bad. According to Page Six, the First Son said on the show, “It’s just sad, right?”

He continued:

Sad that society’s gotten to the point where something as beautiful as this and life and babies and innocence … really gets taken down like that because of politics. I mean, that’s how divided we’ve become as a nation … It’s really, really sad. This is a very special thing and it should be celebrated. When someone spells genes incorrectly, you kind of have to turn your head and ignore it a little.

What an important plea for respect and proper spelling on social media. Has Eric Trump told his dad?

