Advertising

Actress Erin Moran, best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on the hit TV sitcoms Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi, died on Saturday at age 56.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moran was found in her home after Harrison County dispatch officers in Indiana received a call about an "unresponsive female." She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since news first broke, Moran's fellow costars, including actors Ron Howard and Henry Winkler, have already shared some of their feelings on the loss, and reflections on Moran's life.

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

Advertising

OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

Dan Most, who played Ralph Malph on Happy Days also made a statement after hearing about Moran's death:

"I am so incredibly sad to hear about Erin. She was a wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman. As I write this I can’t really comprehend this right now. A very painful loss. It gives me some comfort to know that she’s with Tom, Al, Pat and Garry. Rest In Peace, sweet Erin."

Advertising

And cast member Anson Williams, who played Potsie, remembered Moran, too:

"Erin was a person who made everyone around her feel better. She truly cared about others first, a true angel. I will miss her so much, but know that she is in God’s hands. RIP sweet angel."

"It was so surreal with all the cast members...They were my family," Moran told Xfinity in 2009, according to The AP.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.