Ethan Hawke shares weirdly heartwarming story of the time his co-star died on stage.

They say "the show must go on," but what happens when an actor literally drops dead on stage during a live performance of a Broadway show?

Actor Ethan Hawke appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday and recalled the story of his co-star Richard Easton dying of a heart attack during a performance of Tom Stoppard's Coast of Utopia in 2007.

But don't worry, this story actually has a happy ending. No, really!

"I was on Broadway once and I was doing a scene with the great Richard Easton, a Canadian actor who was in the RSC for 25 years," recounted Hawke. "We were doing a scene where he was playing my father and I have to ask him for money and he would get very angry and shout at me. He would shout, and shout, and shout, and shout."

According to the New York Times, Easton collapsed on the Lincoln Center stage just after his character just finished a fiery speech that ended with the sentence: "That is my last word!"