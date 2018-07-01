Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have two daughters with the same name but it's not weird.

In an interview with Latina magazine, Eva Mendes explained why she and Ryan Gosling decided to have their daughters share a name. Their youngest daughter is two-year-old Amada Lee, and her three-year-old sister is named Esmeralda Amada. Amada is Mendes' grandmother’s name, and translates to "beloved." She explained that it was their favorite when naming the new bundle of joy:

We had a few names picked out for our new baby, and when she was born, we didn’t feel like those names were her. We came up with a few more, even that morning, and tried them out. We were like,'What about Viviana?' But we just kept going back to Amada.

Getty Images

Mendes explained that siblings sharing a name is in tried and "true Latin fashion," saying, "We reuse names all the time. I used to know five sisters that were all Maria del Carmen, Maria Elena, Maria Liliana."

The two began dating after meeting while filming The Place Beyond The Pines in 2011.