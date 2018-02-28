Evan Rachel Wood describes her abuse and multiple rapes in heartbreaking testimony.

Actress and singer Evan Rachel Wood testified before Congress on Tuesday in a hearing about the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights Act, and got extremely candid about her past experiences with rape, domestic violence, suicide and PTSD.

At the top of her chilling five-minute long testimony, Wood said she would divulge details of her abuse because "If you can't hear the whole truth, you will never know true empathy."

First Wood spoke about the domestic abuse she had endured:

It started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gas-lighting and brainwashing, [and] waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body. And the worst part: Sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had proven my love for them.

Wood said that there were several instances where she feared for her life at the hands of her abuser: