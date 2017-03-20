Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara wants to step out of her father's shadow and into the spotlight and by becoming a model, but does the 21-year old have what it takes?
Oh. Yep. She definitely does.
Congrats on looking like an IRL-Disney Princess, Clara!
According to The Daily Mail, Clara McGregor is an aspiring actress and model who signed with powerhouse model agency Wilhelmina models in December 2016.
The genetically blessed beauty is the product of Ewan McGregor and French production designer Eve Mavrakis, who have been married since 1995. Clara already has over 15k Instagram followers who keep up with her ever-changing bikini wardrobe via social media.
But hey, if you looked like that, would you ever wear anything but bikinis? If you got it, flaunt it—and Clara has definitely got *it.
*it= rock hard abs.
We suspect that Clara will be stealing the spotlight from her dad for years to come.