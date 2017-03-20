Advertising

Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara wants to step out of her father's shadow and into the spotlight and by becoming a model, but does the 21-year old have what it takes?

🌝 A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Jun 1, 2016 at 2:08pm PDT

new 🏠 A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Aug 4, 2016 at 11:53am PDT

We are all #100PercentHuman and #HumanTogether @everlane A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

Oh. Yep. She definitely does.

Congrats on looking like an IRL-Disney Princess, Clara!

Pellegrino anyone? 🍾 A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

🙉 A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Apr 5, 2016 at 12:26pm PDT

Taken by #MarkVeltman & styled by @karlie.floss 😇 A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:25am PST

According to The Daily Mail, Clara McGregor is an aspiring actress and model who signed with powerhouse model agency Wilhelmina models in December 2016.

@katiatemkin 📸 A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Aug 25, 2016 at 3:32pm PDT

🦁 A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Mar 16, 2016 at 3:20pm PDT

@vanityfairitalia shot by @tarabanski styled by @badeselin make up by @williamrmurphy hair by @tsukihair 💛 A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

The genetically blessed beauty is the product of Ewan McGregor and French production designer Eve Mavrakis, who have been married since 1995. Clara already has over 15k Instagram followers who keep up with her ever-changing bikini wardrobe via social media.

👋🏼👋🏼 A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:35am PST

this view 🌎 A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Jul 2, 2016 at 6:56am PDT

Bye bye Mexico, thank you for the tan, tequila and tacos ✈️ A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Dec 31, 2015 at 10:50am PST

It's always better Down Undah A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on May 20, 2015 at 9:07pm PDT

But hey, if you looked like that, would you ever wear anything but bikinis? If you got it, flaunt it—and Clara has definitely got *it.

*it= rock hard abs.

First time in Miami mood A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Nov 4, 2016 at 9:44am PDT

We suspect that Clara will be stealing the spotlight from her dad for years to come.

happy birthday dad!! A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Mar 31, 2016 at 11:46am PDT

