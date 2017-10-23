Ewan McGregor spotted kissing 'Fargo' costar amidst divorce drama. There are photos.

After 22 years of marriage, Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis have officially called it quits. And it looks like McGregor is already moving on, and has been caught smooching his Fargo costar, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

A 'family source' told The Huffington Post that McGregor, 46, and Mavrakis, 51, quietly ended their marriage back in May.

Hey, they had a pretty good run. The two wed back in 1995 and share four daughters together, ranging in age from 6-21. Plus, 22 years in Hollywood is like 70 years IRL.

Ewan McGregor reportedly splits from wife, photographed kissing 'Fargo' co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. https://t.co/GE4Yu6JIX0 pic.twitter.com/AU8GxLBfW6 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) October 22, 2017

Meanwhile, McGregor's Fargo costar, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 32, also divorced her husband back in May after seven years of marriage.

CURIOUS TIMING.

Could this mean that there is some crazy cheating drama, or are they both just two responsible adults who decided to get together after nearly half-a-year of being single!? Hmmm....