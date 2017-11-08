World's best exes Jenny Slate and Chris Evans might be back together, based on this video.

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans were a beautiful couple, sure. But honestly? They have been even more beautiful exes.
That being said, a teeny-tiny piece of evidence that they pair might be back together has emerged, and you can forget what I said about them being better exes than partners, because I'd much rather they just be a couple again.
Tuesday afternoon, Evans posted a video of his dog Dodger rocking out with his noise-making stuffed lion.
In the background of the (extremely adorable) video, there is the sound of a woman laughing. And that woman's laugh sounds curiously like...JENNY SLATE.
A ton of fans responded, pointing out just how Jenny Slate-like the laugh sounds.
Neither Jenny Slate nor Chris Evans has commented on who the laughter belongs to–but even if it does belong to Slate, that doesn't necessarily mean she and Evans have gotten back together. It wouldn't be surprising that exes who still think so highly of each other hang as friends from time to time.
Since their 10-month relationship ended earlier this year, both Slate and Evans have publicly commented on their love for each other on multiple occasions.
"He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward," Slate told Vulture in March, shortly after their breakup. "He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it."
Evans expressed similar sentiments about Slate several weeks later, when talking with USA Today. "You find that you cannot help to have respect for her. You spend five minutes with her and you cannot find something bad to say about her if you tried," he said.
Team Jenny and Chris 4 eva <3