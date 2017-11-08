World's best exes Jenny Slate and Chris Evans might be back together, based on this video.

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans were a beautiful couple, sure. But honestly? They have been even more beautiful exes.

That being said, a teeny-tiny piece of evidence that they pair might be back together has emerged, and you can forget what I said about them being better exes than partners, because I'd much rather they just be a couple again.

Tuesday afternoon, Evans posted a video of his dog Dodger rocking out with his noise-making stuffed lion.

This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017

In the background of the (extremely adorable) video, there is the sound of a woman laughing. And that woman's laugh sounds curiously like...JENNY SLATE.

A ton of fans responded, pointing out just how Jenny Slate-like the laugh sounds.

That sounded like a Jenny Slate giggle..... 🙏 — Chrissa 👻 (@chrissahardy) November 7, 2017