After eight years of marriage and thirteen total years together, Fergie and Josh Duhamel are evidently no longer making each other go loco. The once-Fergalicious couple just confirmed to People that they separated earlier this year.
“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” reads a statement the couple sent to People. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”
Fergie and Duhamel first met in 2004. By 2007, the couple was engaged, and they tied the knot in 2009. (Shout out to People for reporting all of their life events so diligently.) They have one son together, Axl, who is 4. And OMG, look how dang cute he is.
Here's the no-longer-Fergalicious family together just three months ago.
And the no-longer-Fergalicious couple together just two months ago.
Don't worry about Fergie, though, her Instagram makes it seem like she's still feeling pretty damn Fergalicious.
Much like when fellow Hollywood power couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation, people took to Twitter to express their ~emotions~ about Fergie and Duhamel's split.
We're so sorry to report that love is officially dead. Goodbye forever, love.