After eight years of marriage and thirteen total years together, Fergie and Josh Duhamel are evidently no longer making each other go loco. The once-Fergalicious couple just confirmed to People that they separated earlier this year.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” reads a statement the couple sent to People. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Fergie and Duhamel first met in 2004. By 2007, the couple was engaged, and they tied the knot in 2009. (Shout out to People for reporting all of their life events so diligently.) They have one son together, Axl, who is 4. And OMG, look how dang cute he is.

happy 4th bday axl jack!!! i love you -mommy 🎂🎂🎉🎉 ❤️💛💚💙💜 #axljack A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 29, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

ND STATE FAIR See you tonight!!! A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Here's the no-longer-Fergalicious family together just three months ago.

#axljack backstage with me and @joshduhamel mesmerized by #drdeuss! 😂😂 #hellofuture #sanfordhealth A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

And the no-longer-Fergalicious couple together just two months ago.

WHO'S COMIN TO PARTY WITH US ON SATURDAY NIGHT?!!! (Link in bio) https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3628220/fergie-minot-north-dakota-state-fair A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

Don't worry about Fergie, though, her Instagram makes it seem like she's still feeling pretty damn Fergalicious.

@voguebrasil A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Much like when fellow Hollywood power couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation, people took to Twitter to express their ~emotions~ about Fergie and Duhamel's split.

" Fergie and Josh Duhamel Are Splitting Up After 8 Years of Marriage "



Me: Fergie and Josh? But... 😢 pic.twitter.com/mOLaicwaHC — Christina (@Its_Christina12) September 14, 2017

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are separating. In other news, I have zero chance of ever finding lasting love. — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) September 14, 2017

When I saw Fergie and Josh Duhamel trending: pic.twitter.com/8aOa2zXGJy — Malec ➰ (@withSnowbarry) September 14, 2017

First it was Chris Pratt and Anna Faris now its Fergie and Josh Duhamel.😢 pic.twitter.com/QLwMYh17kw — Life as Bri (@Pandas_Hex) September 14, 2017

I just shouted "oh no! Fergie and Josh Duhamel broke up!" out loud in a government office and I've never received so many disappointed looks — Ethan (@itsflanagain) September 14, 2017

FERGIE AND JOSH DUHAMEL ARE DIVORCING WHY IS EVERYONE BREAKING UP — T-rav Sails ⛵️ (@QueenLatravis) September 14, 2017

Fergie and Josh Duhamel...?! Who's next? Santa and Mrs Claus? Over the 💔💔💔 and fairytale lies pic.twitter.com/hOSB70Ryla — Alfred (@alfredesquer1) September 14, 2017

OK SO UM we really need to protect dax shepard/kristen bell & freddie prinze jr/srah michelle geller at all costs https://t.co/NkRIdowEWl — Kaylee (@kaylee_clever) September 14, 2017

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have split up so love's dead. 💔 — Zakiya Jamal (@ZakiyaJamal) September 14, 2017

NO! NO!!! I DO NOT BELIEVE IN LOVE.



FERGIE AND JOSH DUHAMEL ARE SEPARATING. — Ashley Bulayo (@ashleeeybash) September 14, 2017

We're so sorry to report that love is officially dead. Goodbye forever, love.

