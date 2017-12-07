Fergie opens up about her meth addiction, which was not a fun time.

In an interview with iNews, Fergie talked about her lowest point in life and it was not recording "I Gotta Feeling" with the Black Eyed Peas. The musician, whose second solo album came out in September, described to iNews her addiction to crystal meth. According to E News, this addiction began when Fergie was part of the band Wild Orchid in the early '00s.
I was hallucinating on a daily basis. It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny.
The psychosis became so severe that Fergie was convinced the FBI, CIA, and a SWAT team were tracking her every move. Fergie tried to escape her demons in a church.
As Fergie describes it, this visit was a moment of realization, not because of an awakened spirituality but because she realized the hallucinations were interfering so severely with her life.
“They tried to kick me out," Fergie said of her visit to the church, "because I was moving down the aisles in this crazy way, as I thought there was an infrared camera in the church trying to check for my body."
I remember thinking: ‘If I walk outside, and the SWAT team’s out there, I was right all along. But if they’re not out there, then it’s the drugs making me see things and I’m going to end up in an institution. And if it really is the drugs, I don’t want to live my life like this any more, anyway.'
When she went outside, "Obviously there was no SWAT team," she recounted, "it was just me in a parking lot. It was a freeing moment.
Now Fergie is all clean and focused on making sure her kid Axl "feels nothing but love" after her split with husband Josh Duhamel. Love is nice.