Fergie opens up about her meth addiction, which was not a fun time.

In an interview with iNews, Fergie talked about her lowest point in life and it was not recording "I Gotta Feeling" with the Black Eyed Peas. The musician, whose second solo album came out in September, described to iNews her addiction to crystal meth. According to E News, this addiction began when Fergie was part of the band Wild Orchid in the early '00s.

I was hallucinating on a daily basis. It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny.

#xfactor A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

The psychosis became so severe that Fergie was convinced the FBI, CIA, and a SWAT team were tracking her every move. Fergie tried to escape her demons in a church.

As Fergie describes it, this visit was a moment of realization, not because of an awakened spirituality but because she realized the hallucinations were interfering so severely with her life.